National Most parties ignore donation disclosure rules Of 504 parties registered with the IEC only the ANC, DA and ActionSA disclosed direct pledges, with the DA reporting largest single donation B L Premium

In apparent disregard for the law meant to herald a new era of transparency in political party funding, the majority of parties have neglected to disclose their financial backers.

An inaugural party funding report from the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) showed only three parties — the ANC, main opposition DA and Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA — met the legal requirement to disclose direct donations and offers of goods and services of more than R100,000. The report follows ground-breaking legal reform on party funding which came into effect in April...