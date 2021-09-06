Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: Consequences of ANC ineptitude hurt in the right place at last The party seems likely to get its just desserts in the upcoming local government elections B L Premium

It is entirely fitting that the ANC’s ability to hold on to power is now under threat due to the same inadequacies that it has inflicted on the government and the country: ineptitude of deployed staff and leaders; infighting that paralyses processes and decisions; and an inability to make the hard decisions necessary to live within its means.

It is not clear yet how the issue of reopening candidates lists will be resolved. While the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has said it will restart the entire process, allowing candidate registration to reopen, the DA is set to challenge this in court, so it may be a little while before we know. While it is probable that the ANC is saved this time by the IEC, whose decision does look rational, it has come too close to disaster to continue with business as usual...