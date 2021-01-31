National IEC to enforce Political Party Funding Act when it takes effect in April BL PREMIUM

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) will immediately start enforcing consequence management provisions, including fines and withholding funds, if political parties do not adhere to new legislation providing transparency over funding.

While the IEC has been clear the establishment of enforcement capacity will take time and that its focus during the early years will be on assisting political parties and others to comply with the new Political Party Funding Act, the commission’s George Mahlangu, CEO for party funding, has said enforcement will be in place when the act takes effect. ..