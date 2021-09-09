Opinion

CARTOON: Free, fair and fast election

09 September 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Thursday, September 9 2021

ANC files legal response to DA bid to halt candidate registration reopening

ANC says the DA’s objection to reopening  process is ‘irrational’
National
11 hours ago

DA asks top court to halt reopening of election candidate nominations

The main opposition says a decision by the IEC announced on Monday is unconstitutional‚ unlawful and invalid
National
1 day ago

IEC throws ANC a lifeline with decision to reopen candidate registrations

The decision resolves the ruling party’s candidate crisis after it missed a previous cut-off date for registrations
National
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Reopening of candidate registration is rational

IEC’s decision probably aligns with the Constitutional Court order that the election be proclaimed again
Opinion
1 day ago

TERRY TSELANE: IEC is wrong to allow new candidate submissions

The Constitutional Court confirmed that the election timetable published on August 4 is valid and applicable
Opinion
1 day ago
