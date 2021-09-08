National ANC files legal response to DA bid to halt candidate registration reopening ANC says the DA’s objection to reopening process is ‘irrational’ B L Premium

The ANC is fighting hard to ensure it gets another bite at registering all its eligible candidates for the 2021 local government elections.

Late on Wednesday, the governing party submitted its grounds for opposing the DA’s application to the Constitutional Court to stop the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) from reopening the registration period for prospective candidates in the local government elections. ..