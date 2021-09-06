National IEC throws ANC a lifeline with decision to reopen candidate registrations Decision draws sharp criticism from opposition parties

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has reopened the process to register candidates for the upcoming local government elections, throwing the ANC a lifeline in dozens of municipalities where it had missed a previous cut-off date for registrations and drawing sharp criticism from opposition parties.

The IEC, which rejected the ANC’s call to reopen the candidate nomination submission process last week, reconsidered its decision after legal advice it got after the Constitutional Court judgment on Friday, which said elections could not be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic...