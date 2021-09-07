CARTOON: Helen Zille on IEC reversal

The relative strength of the rand is mostly tied to a weaker dollar, after the US created fewer jobs than expected in August
CEO gives wary investors reasons to believe Prosus is not about to squander its Tencent windfall
Jacob Zuma was released from the Estcourt Correctional Services facility in KZN on medical parole, 58 days after he was jailed
Electoral commission accused of political bias aimed at benefiting governing party
Fear of side-effects and mistrust of the government emerge as key reasons for not getting vaccinated
Global GDP could be 37% smaller by 2100 than it would’ve been without climate change impact
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nontando Mthethwa of the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation to discuss issues faced by women-led businesses in SA
The new monument aims to deliver ‘social justice’ for the historic role of women in Mexico, says mayor
Coach Broos a relieved man at the end after a match SA should have wrapped up with ease
From the outside, the Mission R looks like the futuristic spawn of a Porsche Cayman and a Lotus Evora
