Statue of Columbus to be replaced with one of indigenous woman in Mexico City

The new monument aims to deliver ‘social justice’ for the historic role of women in Mexico, says mayor

06 September 2021 - 23:51 Dave Graham
Slavery. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Mexico City — A prominent statue of explorer Christopher Columbus on one of Mexico City's principal avenues is to be replaced with that of an indigenous Mexican woman, the capital’s mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, has announced.

The 19th-century bronze statue was taken down from the Paseo de la Reforma boulevard in 2020 for restoration work ahead of an annual protest. 

It is to make way for a monument that delivers “social justice” regarding the historic role of women in Mexico, particularly those of indigenous origin, Sheinbaum said at an event in the Mexican capital.

“Of course we recognise Columbus. But there are two visions,” Sheinbaum said on Sunday, adding that one of these was the European vision of the “discovery of America”, even though civilisations had existed for centuries in Mexico.

“And there’s another vision from here, that in reality a European arrived in America, who made an encounter between two places, and then came the (Spanish) conquest,” she said.

The Columbus statue will be relocated to a “worthy” place in the city, the mayor said.

Several statues of the Italian navigator, whose Spanish-funded expeditions from the 1490s onward opened the way for the European conquest of the Americas, have been removed from US cities since the Black Lives Matter protests and the worldwide re-examination of the colonial era and the legacy of slavery.

Sheinbaum is a close ally of leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has sought to cast his government first and foremost as a defender of the poor and indigenous communities, many of whom are among the country’s least well-off.

Reuters 

Oxford University college does U-turn on Rhodes statue removal

Oriel College cites ‘regulatory and financial challenges’ for its decision to retain the statue
World
3 months ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Cecil Rhodes’s legacy is crumbling but needs to be remembered

History should be preserved through memorials in museums that properly contextualise the atrocities of such imperial figures
Opinion
4 months ago

University of Aberdeen to return Benin bronze looted from Nigeria

Review finds the item had been acquired in an ‘extremely immoral’ manner around 1897
World
5 months ago
