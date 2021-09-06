TOM EATON: Errant poll dancers or just a crumbling ANC cartel?
The ruling on the local government elections should be viewed with relief, after what the July unrest showed us
06 September 2021 - 19:14
Some things are inevitable. The sun will rise in the east. Cyril Ramaphosa will reiterate that he’s going to visit Marikana any day now, just as soon as someone invents roads and internal combustion engines. Jacob Zuma will be released on medical parole.
These are fundamental laws of physics. But what do we make of the ANC’s urgent attempt to self-destruct by almost failing to contest great swathes of the country in October’s election?..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now