TOM EATON: Errant poll dancers or just a crumbling ANC cartel? The ruling on the local government elections should be viewed with relief, after what the July unrest showed us

Some things are inevitable. The sun will rise in the east. Cyril Ramaphosa will reiterate that he’s going to visit Marikana any day now, just as soon as someone invents roads and internal combustion engines. Jacob Zuma will be released on medical parole.

These are fundamental laws of physics. But what do we make of the ANC’s urgent attempt to self-destruct by almost failing to contest great swathes of the country in October’s election?..