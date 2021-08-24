CARTOON: ANC’s cadre-over-votes policy

Miners and resources led the gains on the JSE, while global markets were firmer as traders took advantage of last week’s sell-off
The green paper released by Zulu will confirm perceptions of the dysfunctionality of a government that operates in silos
President’s legal team also accuses her of committing perjury
Mzwandile Masina says coalition with the EFF now possible as the party ‘understands ANC’s policies’
People want to work close to home but not spend all their time there, property economist says
Reform plan is wrong tool to help South Africans without work
Three-wheeler offers cost-competitive, sustainable solution but access to finance is proving to be a hurdle
At least 21 people died in deluge that swept away cars and houses
The team of 34 heading for Tokyo are a mix of something old and something new
In the SA Communist Party’s centenary month, three radical thinkers identify ‘the new apartheid’, but disagree about what should be done about it
