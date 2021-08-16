Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: Join the dots between cadre deployment and state capture We need to bolster the new rules on party funding Steps are being taken but we have to make sure that dirty money can never again capture tenders by greasing palms BL PREMIUM

Those of us in business understand that when things go very badly wrong, it is most often the result of a combination of things that together create the conditions for systemic failure, nearly always led by a failing in organisational culture, which in any business organisation is usually a reflection of leaders’ behaviour.

As we have listened to testimony at the Zondo commission on cadre deployment and the failure of many state-owned enterprise (SOE) procurement processes, we expect the commission will join several dots. Add in the lack of disclosure on funding of political parties and their affiliates. While each of these factors in isolation may be justifiable, together they produced a toxic mix that allowed state capture to thrive unchecked for so long at untold expense to all South Africans...