PODCAST | 48% of South Africans report being unable to save

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the potential for financial literacy to increase consumer savings.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Farzana Botha, a product specialist at Sanlam Savings.

Over the years, SA has developed a reputation as a country of spenders not savers.

According to the Human Sciences Research Council’s 2017 report, 48% of South Africans don’t manage to save at all, with 42% reporting no long-term savings of any kind.

