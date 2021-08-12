National Ramaphosa defends ANC’s cadre deployment policy The president asked the deputy chief justice not to make a finding that the party’s deployment committee be scrapped BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the government’s transformation policy and pleaded with deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo not to find that the governing ANC’s deployment committee be scrapped.

Wrapping up his testimony in front of the state capture inquiry, which began hearing oral evidence in 2018 and has heard from hundreds of witnesses, Ramaphosa said he disagreed that cadre deployment was the problem...