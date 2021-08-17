Opinion JOHN STEENHUISEN: Ramaphosa’s ‘long game’ is nothing but quiet complicity The Great Reformer has turned out to be the Great Pretender, hiding his failures behind a strategic inertia

Not only did President Cyril Ramaphosa’s testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture last week confirm what we already knew — that he is a man of precious little action — it also revealed that he considers this inaction to be one of his smartest attributes. Not doing anything about state capture when the rot became evident was apparently a shrewd tactical move, as it allowed him to remain undetected and unfired in the ANC’s mob organisation, like some undercover agent.

Can you imagine if the same justification for doing nothing, despite knowing everything, had been offered up anywhere other than at the apex of this ANC government? If, for instance, a board member of a large corporation knew that fellow board members were defrauding shareholders but remained silent? Or if a school’s deputy principal knew the principal and a bunch of teachers were pocketing school funds and said nothing?..