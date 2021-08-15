Opinion NEAL FRONEMAN: Miners look forward to overcome past and build better future Fortunes of companies — and by implication those of shareholders, employees and communities — are linked

While companies, shareholders and even stock exchanges globally are grappling with the fundamental purpose of the corporation, and the transition from shareholder primacy to stakeholder capitalism, this is a Rubicon SA CEOs, especially in mining, crossed many years ago.

For us, the fortunes of our companies — and by implication the fortunes of our shareholders, employees and neighbouring communities — are inextricably linked...