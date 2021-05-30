Business Tight state control threatens mining BL PREMIUM

Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater, the country's premier gold miner and world's biggest producer of platinum group metals, says government restrictions on self-generation will make it impossible for the mining industry to meet international carbon neutrality targets, with dire consequences for exports and the national fiscus."There will come a time not too far in the future where if platinum group metals or iron ore or gold are produced by carbon-intensive electricity, we're not going to be able to sell our products because the world has gone green and is going greener every day," he says."If you can't get your carbon exposures down, end users will not buy your product."Minerals and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has again rejected appeals by business to raise the threshold for embedded generation from 10MW to 50MW.Sibanye has a 50MW project it wants to get off the ground but hasn't been able to get regulatory approval, and a 250MW project waiting for approval in the Rustenbu...