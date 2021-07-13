Corvus Gold
AngloGold makes R5.4bn offer to expand its exploration in Nevada
The world’s number three bullion miner has made a nonbinding proposal to Corvus Gold to buy the remaining 80.5% of the company it does not own
13 July 2021 - 17:36
UPDATED 13 July 2021 - 23:01
AngloGold Ashanti, the world’s third-largest gold producer, plans to pay R5.4bn cash to buy Corvus Gold and extend its exploration footprint in Nevada, in the US.
AngloGold, whose new full-time CEO, Alberto Calderon, will start in September, has left its historical home of SA behind as a mining destination to focus on its international operations...
