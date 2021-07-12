News Leader
WATCH: Will the car industry deliver on its master plan targets?
National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA CEO Mike Mabasa talks to Business Day TV
12 July 2021 - 08:14
The automotive sector has adopted a master plan that seeks to double jobs in vehicle and components manufacturing and significantly boost production levels by 2035.
However. rising Covid-19 infection levels and lockdown measures have affected operations across the board and Business Day TV spoke to National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) CEO Mike Mabasa about whether the industry will be able deliver on its targets.
Or listen to the full audio:
