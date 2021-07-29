Transnet cyberattack could have serious consequences, says Investec

The worst-case scenario, says Hobson, is that SA ports are bypassed altogether: “Should this system downtime be protracted, and port congestion becomes extreme, shipping lines may decide to temporarily blank or re-route sailings to/from SA until the situation improves.”

Maritime cyber hacks up by 400%

The situation in SA is the latest in a series of increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks on the global shipping industry as it goes digital. With more reliance on online platforms during the pandemic, attempted cyberattacks on the maritime industry spiked by 400% between February and June 2020, according to Israeli cybersecurity specialist Naval Dome.

In fact, all of the four major container shipping lines have been hit by a cyberattack, including Maersk, CMA CGM, MSC and Cosco Shipping. And it’s not just shipping lines that have been impacted, other related supply chains have been targeted too.

Black Friday could be blue for SA retailers

Continuous supply chain delays can be anticipated in the coming weeks and months which will place further pressure on importers sales and ultimately cash flow at a critical time, especially for SA companies hoping to improve sales and turnover over the upcoming Black Friday and festive season period.

“This shutdown will have a consequential impact on pending import orders which could not have come at a worse time,” says Hobson who believes that some retailers may simply cancel Black Friday to mitigate their risks. “If a retailer misses the opportunity to receive goods in time for the promotion period, they will sit with excess stock that they may have to discount down the line. This results in margin pressures on business, cash flow constraints and potentially having to cut jobs.”

It all depends on how long it takes for Transnet to recover from the cyberattack.

“For importers waiting for critical stock such as PPE equipment, they may be forced to air freight more stock in at higher freight costs. Freight rates have already started increasing as demand soars,” says Hobson.

This affects everything from cars to oranges

The Transnet shutdown has also come right in the middle of the peak citrus export season.

“If citrus doesn’t ship within a certain time frame it becomes obsolete stock, resulting in lost revenue, wastage and reputational issues which could have a negative effect on future contracts."

If this happens, shipping lines, he says, could also consider cutting capacity from an export point of view from SA in the future as returning vessels will not give them the expected yields and their capacity could be used better on other global trade routes.

Automotive manufacturers will also feel the repercussions of the chaos at the ports, says Hobson. “The impact of automotive production line stops due to component shortages is significant, and they’re already under pressure to meet demand due to delays caused by the global microchip shortage and the Covid-fueled delays of other components.”

SA also exports vehicles, so if manufacturing and shipments are delayed, that can affect monetary inflows that the country desperately needs. Commodity prices are soaring globally, and these delays could hinder exporters from participating in the boom. “You are essentially strangling the economy when you can’t import and export, especially in SA where we have been enjoying a consistently strong trade surplus with good momentum there.”

'Gateway to Africa' closed for business

Durban harbour was ranked in the bottom three of the world’s 351 container handling facilities in the World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index 2020. The Transnet cyber attack will only add to the port’s woes and gives competitors an opportunity to step in, says Hobson.

Hobson’s advice to war-weary importers and exporters? “Unfortunately, it’s about being patient and working closely with your customers, supply chain and financial service providers. Transnet is very slow at coming forward with the detailed information that’s required. There’s a severe lack of visibility of where the containers are and what the timeframes are to be able to start getting access to these containers.”

Investec is taking a proactive approach to uplift and deliver containers to its clients as soon as they are released for collection. Its valuable transporters have trucks on standby waiting to make deliveries even if it requires making deliveries over the weekend to clear up backlogs and ensure its clients receive their shipments at the earliest possible opportunity. Investec is conscious of the impact these delays could have on its clients and continues to work closely with them to support their businesses during these difficult times.

This article was paid for by Investec.