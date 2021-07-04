Illegal tobacco trade flourishes due to government interference

More than 200 African diplomats are being expelled from SA for their participation in the illicit alcohol and tobacco trade, costing almost R100m in tax revenue. This did not occur in a vacuum, however; it was during the government’s Covid-19 hard lockdown, and further research shows government interference, usually in the form of taxes, generally encourages black market behaviour. SA is also now back at level 4 of the lockdown, with alcohol again prohibited, and tobacco probably escaping such a fate by the skin of its teeth.

Where does a black market come from? When the government makes it too difficult for consumers to legally access the products or services they desire, black markets are the natural outcome. If black marketeers can make a product available to a consumer that is not available in the legal market, or can make it available at a substantially reduced price, that is the path of least resistance that any rational consumer would take. As there are no taxes in the black market, tobacco could be cheaper, for example, by excluding value-added taxes from the price.

When tobacco products become 10% more expensive relative to the incomes of those who purchase those products, the illegal trade in those products grows by 7%. It is, therefore, quite likely that affordability is the main reason consumers engage with the illegal tobacco trade. In the realm of sin taxes, this is obviously a problem. The idea behind sin taxes is precisely to make socially frowned-upon activities such as smoking and drinking alcohol more expensive than they would otherwise be. But the unintended consequence of this is that nobody smokes or drinks less; they simply smoke and drink more affordable, untaxed, but often also more dangerous products.

Alternatively, they continue to smoke and drink in the legal market but now have artificially smaller disposable incomes. Nobody has stopped smoking or drinking because a politician told them to. However, black markets do harm the legal market, consumers and the very government that caused their existence in the first place. The legal market suffers because firms wish to be law-abiding — they comply with lockdown prohibitions, high taxes, and often burdensome regulations — while their black-market competitors can simply shrug off any such expensive sentiments.

Black markets hurt consumers through underaged consumption, unknown ingredients often being used in the products, organised crime that develops to protect the racket (filling the role the police otherwise would), and the funding of terror activities around the world because of a lack of financial transparency.

It is the general lack of transparency — about ingredients, finances and others — not necessarily the absence of regulation, that makes black markets more harmful than the legal market. That is why governments should make an effort to reduce the size of the black market by deregulation and, most importantly, reducing tax rates. This would encourage consumers to seek their products in the legal market without having to deal with artificial government impediments.

Finally, government suffers because it loses out on tax revenue, and presides over an increasing number of people who do not respect its (often unrespectable) laws and regulations. A conservative estimate puts the amount lost by governments around the world to illegal tobacco trade at R573bn in taxes per year, according to 2016 numbers by the IMF. Reducing taxes in the legal tobacco trade (and other trades) could, counter-intuitively, yield more in tax revenue than government currently receives.