Brand value down the drain

The government is also looking at making changes to the Liquor Amendment Bill, which would include increasing the drinking age to 21; the introduction of a 100m radius limitation of trade around educational and religious institutions; banning of alcohol advertising and sales on social and small media; and the introduction of a new liability clause for alcohol sellers.

Brand Finance looked at nine of the world’s biggest food and drink companies: AB InBev, The Coca-Cola Co, Diageo, Heineken, Mondelez International, Nestlé, PepsiCo, Pernod Ricard and Treasury Wine Estates, as well as the broader industry.

The study says that on average, the companies in question could each lose nearly a quarter of their enterprise value (a measure of a company’s total value) and more than 50% of brand contribution.

Looking beyond the nine companies analysed, and extrapolating this globally, all alcohol, confectionery, savoury snacks and sugary drinks brands could lose $521bn.

Brand Finance chair and CEO David Haigh says: "Brands are integral to how the world operates. In times of crisis, brands — especially those most valuable and strongest in their categories and markets — become a haven for capital. Severe marketing restrictions are catastrophic, not only for brands but for all stakeholders, from consumers and society to investors and governments."

Brand Finance says that given the importance of branding in the soft drink industry, imposing plain packaging or further limitations on advertising would cause severe damage. PepsiCo would lose the most in absolute terms among all companies studied, with a potential loss of nearly $62bn. PepsiCo’s flagship brand, Pepsi, would suffer the most in its portfolio, with an estimated $23bn at stake. However, The Coca-Cola Co’s flagship brand, Coca-Cola, would stand to lose $43bn — considerably more than rival Pepsi and any other brand in the analysis.