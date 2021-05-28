National Study paid for by alcohol industry shows illegal trade far higher in 2020 The industry now wants the government, and even health groups, to conduct their own research, too BL PREMIUM

The illegal trade in alcohol has grown to overtake the legal wine and cider trade in SA, according to research by Euromonitor. The study was paid for by the alcohol industry.

The liquor industry, represented by the Beer Association of SA, the SA Liquor Brand Owners Association, and Vinpro — which represents wine and grape growers — commissioned the study to gauge the effect of the cumulative alcohol bans and to probe the illegal trade. ..