GLOBE & MAIL: Hitting ‘Control-Alt-Delete’ on the biggest corporate tax loophole

G7 countries pledge to smoke out use of tax havens by multinationals, particularly internet giants

17 June 2021 - 14:56
In early June, ahead of the Group of Seven leaders’ meeting, G7 finance ministers reached a breakthrough agreement on corporate tax in the digital age, undertaking “to address the tax challenges arising from globalisation and the digitisation of the economy and to adopt a global minimum tax”. 

Steps G7 countries are pledging to take could have a huge impact on the future of corporate tax. They aim to reduce the ability of multinationals to use legal and accounting techniques to lower tax bills by shuffling profits and expenses out of countries such as Canada.

Two years ago more than 100 countries, working through the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), agreed on a road map for this reform. The G7 announcement is the next step. The first pillar of the plan aims to tax companies in the countries where they are actually doing business and generating revenue. The main focus is large internet companies.

The G7 finance ministers have now agreed to support replacement of digital levies with “taxing rights” that countries could apply to “the largest and most profitable multinational enterprises” that sell products and services within their borders.

The second pillar proposes a minimum global corporate tax rate of 15%. That’s a lower rate than is in place in every G7 country, so this is not about raising business tax rates domestically. Instead, it aims to smoke out the use of tax havens by multinationals, particularly internet giants.

The tax dollars at stake are significant. In 2019, OECD research suggested that implementing the two pillars could recover lost corporate taxes of as much as $240bn a year, while the IMF suggested the figure could be as high as $600bn.

While the G7 has now endorsed a way forward, validating years of work, there is still a lot that remains to be done. Attention turns to a G20 finance ministers meeting in Venice in early July, where debate will be difficult. And although US treasury secretary Janet Yellen has been key in pushing things forward, winning approval in the US congress is far from certain. As for the EU, while its biggest member states are on board, low-tax Ireland is not. /Toronto, June 15

The Globe & Mail

REUTERS: Cayman Islands could find a way around global tax reforms

The offshore tax haven could escape proposed changes if a multinational pact falls short of its goals
Opinion
3 days ago

Move to tighten global tax net on tech titans

G7 summit aims to bring world's richest people down to Earth
Business
4 days ago

World's richest could be in for a harsh tax clampdown

Leaders of the Group of Seven are set to endorse a plan to close loopholes
World
1 week ago
