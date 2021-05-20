Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk’s uphill battle
It’s 20 years since Naspers took a R274m gamble on Chinese internet company Tencent. Today, its stake is worth R3-trillion — and that’s after it reduced its holding to 28%. But while a couple of trillion rand can solve a lot of problems, it can create a fair number, too ...
20 May 2021 - 05:00
Most of Shenzhen’s 300 skyscrapers were yet to be built when, 20 years ago, Hans Hawinkels visited a modest set of offices in the Chinese city. He was chasing a lead on a possible investment opportunity.
That, after all, was his job. He’d been there since 1998, when Naspers boss Koos Bekker asked him to relocate to Hong Kong shortly after Britain handed the island back to the People’s Republic of China. And as CEO of MIH Asia, a Naspers subsidiary, Hawinkels was instructed to scour the Far East for investment opportunities, with a clear focus on pay television and the internet...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now