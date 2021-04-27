Opinion

SECOND TAKE

STAR-TRIBUNE: Cryptocurrencies are here to stay

27 April 2021 - 17:22
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Some things become relevant while people are still waiting to see if they ever will, and cryptocurrencies are one of those things.

For years attention to them has ebbed and flowed like that paid to a Powerball lottery: when the jackpot has been high — as measured primarily by the trading price of the most dominant such currency, bitcoin — interest has been too.

But when bitcoin’s value has dropped — as it has several times, precipitously — the going wisdom has been that crypto is at best a fad or a tool for those engaged in activities they would rather hide.

But virtual currencies are bubbling up into the mainstream now. It happened while most of us weren’t quite looking, and raises questions for governments and consumers alike.

Cryptocurrencies are units of exchange created and managed on computers. You can’t hold them in your hand like a gold coin or a dollar bill. But that very fact — that they aren’t “fiat” money, issued by governments and managed (some would say manipulated) by central banks — is the appeal to many people.

Instead, the value of a cryptocurrency derives from its relative scarcity: the computational effort involved in unlocking it and a limit to how much can be introduced into circulation. Meanwhile, encryption — wherein personal details are converted to code — provides privacy, though transactions are not necessarily untraceable.

Not all virtual currencies are secretive. China is rolling out a digital version of its money, but it is the antithesis of cryptocurrency — it’s meant to be tracked. Some people think the US should create its own (presumably less Orwellian) version, especially if the country would like to continue to enjoy the benefits of the dollar being the world’s reserve currency. At least publicly, though, there’s no official haste.

Going forward, the advice for consumers is simple. If you try to profit by speculating on cryptocurrencies, limit yourself to an amount you can stomach losing, and expect volatility. If you want to make routine transactions using cryptocurrency, understand that it may just be a fancy way of turning your cash into something else and back again, and that there may be fees involved in the conversion. /Minneapolis, April 23

Star-Tribune

DENVER POST: Police need not arrest all suspects

Senate Bill 62 tells officers to assess whether those suspected of nonviolent offences pose a threat to society
Opinion
1 day ago

JERUSALEM POST: Let’s enjoy normality while it lasts

There are coronavirus variations to be worried about, but we are not there yet
Opinion
5 days ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Steinhoff separation and IPO will boost Pepco Group

Operator of discount chains is expanding amid higher demand
Opinion
1 week ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Regulatory technology can create post-Brexit advantage

The City of London aims to strike a balance between the EU’s detailed, prescriptive approach and the patchy US one
Opinion
1 week ago

NEW YORK TIMES: J&J vaccine a crucial weapon against Covid-19

Not taking the shot is far riskier than taking it
Opinion
1 week ago

