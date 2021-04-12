Naspers staying out of bitcoin market for now
Group decides to wait until the cryptocurrency can demonstrate viable returns
12 April 2021 - 15:58
Even as bitcoin and other digital currencies have shot up in value over the past year, attracting speculators and even global institutional investors, Naspers and its international arm, Prosus, are staying away out of the fray until the cryptocurrency can demonstrate viable returns.
After years of being regarded as a fringe asset class, detestable to some due to its perceived association with the buying and selling of illicit goods on the dark web, bitcoin — the world’s largest and best known cryptocurrency — has washed off much of its dirty image and is fast becoming mainstream. ..
