DEON GOUWS: A little bit of bitcoin
If Coinbase was good enough for renowned financial adviser Josh Brown, it was certainly good enough for me
22 April 2021 - 05:00
In early 2014, a client came into our offices to talk about bitcoin. Let’s call him Ed. Because of his background, we were always going to listen. Ed was a smart guy and a successful entrepreneur who had made lots of money. He told us how he had converted a material portion of his personal balance sheet into bitcoin. He explained his reasoning and shared optimistic thoughts about the longer-term prospects for this investment. He was a man ahead of his time.
Ultimately, Ed was hoping that he might be able to partner with us, as a wealth management firm, in making cryptocurrency available to the rest of our client base. Whether or not we were interested in the idea is irrelevant: it simply was not possible at that stage...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now