Nod to high proportion of gas-to-power ships is fishy

For years many independent power producers (IPPs) have been available and ready to provide emergency power to the grid, yet the implementation of the 2019 IRP has been glacially slow. Invitations for bids for new solar, wind and storage were only invited after the emergency preferred bidders were announced on March 18. This has caused a significant delay to new lower-cost alternatives being brought onto the grid.

By fast-tracking the implementation of the energy mix outlined in the 2019 IRP wind, solar photovoltaic and onshore gas could be integrated into the existing system to close the gap at far lower costs than the preferred bidder prices in the emergency procurement round. For example, wind and photovoltaic renewable energy were bid at R620/MWh in the last (expedited) window of the renewable energy IPP programme and costs have dropped substantially since then.

Even more worrying is that it appears the emergency power purchase agreements would mean Eskom is contractually obliged to pay the successful bidders a minimum of 50% of their maximum capacity for 20 years. It is impossible to calculate the exact integrated cost (the cost that makes it comparable to the Karpower ships) at which the new IRP 2019 capacity will be brought online, but it is certain to be much lower. A conservative estimate (in favour of the Karpower bid) would be a maximum of R1,000/MWh. Using this estimate, being obliged to pay the Karpower emergency premium for 15 unnecessary years would cost a staggering R43bn at least, out of a total contract of R123bn over the 15 years.

These already serious problems do not factor in that after the short-term gap is closed in five years — there is no reason it should not be unless the department continues to fail to sign up new power producers at the required pace — there will be no need for the ships. Thus either the ships or the new SA generating capacity will stand idle, incurring additional costs.

As things stand these additional expenses for electricity procurement would be fed directly through to customers in the form of higher tariffs. Households would suffer, more businesses would become uncompetitive and the sort of large-scale industrialisation SA so desperately needs will remain out of reach.

There are other serious problems with contracting these ships for any longer than absolutely necessary to address the immediate power shortage emergency. These include that the ships come ready-made and ready for operation and thus, apart from the connection to the grid, involve no local content and no or very few local jobs. They will also burn imported gas, involving a huge outflow of foreign exchange.