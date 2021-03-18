Emergency power bids set to inject R45bn and ease chronic shortages
Self-generation cap only lifted to 10MW
18 March 2021 - 17:32
Minister of mineral resources & energy Gwede Mantashe has announced the winning bidders for emergency power procurement that may generate about R45bn in private sector investment and ease the country’s chronic power shortages.
The announcement, which included the opening of calls for bids for the fifth round of renewable power procurement, came as SA remains in the grip of an energy supply crisis that has seen the country endure a week of load-shedding...
