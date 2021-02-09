A technology-agnostic approach to new power generation

Despite many differing views in the market, we believe the programme represents a balanced and pragmatic approach by the department and the IPP office in addressing SA’s immediate and future power-sector needs. The technology-agnostic approach and allowance for non-colocated hybridisation permits low-cost intermittent renewables to be combined with flexible, dispatchable facilities (such as reciprocating engines or battery energy storage solutions). This allows for a reduction in energy costs while ensuring much-needed power is delivered to the grid, regardless of wind or solar conditions.

It is likely that the programme will result in a large amount of renewable capacity being added to the national grid. The intermittency caused by such renewables can be offset by new flexible power plants, ensuring the system stability is maintained.

This approach represents a new way of thinking as it places the emphasis on the system operator’s requirements and not on the type of technology to be implemented. This system’s level thinking brings with it several advantages, but importantly it allows developers the freedom to consider the latest proven and efficient technologies available globally. This would, in effect, catapult the SA energy system out of the coal era to the “coal face” of modern power technologies, potentially catalysing previously unexplored investments into SA.

In line with the government’s plans to introduce more gas into the country, the risk-mitigation purchase programme also requires all thermal facilities to be able to operate on natural gas, when available. This forward-looking requirement may prove to be invaluable in securing the necessary anchor demand needed to justify future investment in liquefied natural gas import infrastructure, thus kicking-off the much talked about “gas economy” in SA.

The permitted size range of the projects would, in our view, most likely result in 10-15 projects, to fulfil the 2,000MW capacity requirement. This approach significantly reduces the risk of construction delays and project cost overruns when compared to the implementation of a single 2,000MW “mega-project”. This approach also has the benefit of spreading economic growth and job creation opportunities throughout the country.

In the context of the socio-economic challenges the country faces, the programme places a key emphasis on economic development. It has stringent, but achievable, requirements for local content, job creation and preferential procurement. All projects in the programme would also need to be newly built power plants, which ensures much needed investment in SA’s power infrastructure.

In light of the new “black-box” approach adopted by the IPP office, there were always going to be challenges in designing a request for proposals that accepts all technologies without compromising or biasing some of them, as was evidenced by the more than 1,000 clarifications posed during the process. Many comments were related to the stringent technology experience and testing regime requirements, which made it challenging for pure renewable-plus-storage projects to qualify for the programme.

Storage can undoubtedly play an important role in balancing inter-day renewable fluctuations, but inter-day and seasonal balancing remains a challenge and thermal capacity is therefore still a sensible option for inter-day and seasonal, renewable capacity balancing. For the flexibility requirements specified in this programme, we believe a combination of thermal, renewable and storage hybrids could result in the optimal solution.

On the positive side, this programme has pushed many developers to step out of their comfort zones and explore new and innovative ways to use and mix certain technologies. We suspect no two developers had an identical view when it came to determining which technology mix was the best fit to meet the request for proposal requirements, and it is exciting to see what has, to date, only existed in theoretical power-system models now getting developed into real projects.

If it proves successful, this programme could make SA the pioneer for multiple “mega-hybrid” concepts, thus moving further away from the current single technology way of thinking in the direction of an open energy market, which is in line with the independent transmission system and market operator restructuring progressed by Eskom.

The list of preferred bidders is expected to be announced later in February, with financial closure expected to take place four months later and construction completed by the end of 2022. This is an extremely ambitious target by any standard, but one that should be supported as far as possible to help SA out of its energy crisis.

If successful, this programme will not only help alleviate load-shedding but could also be a stimulus for the introduction of new power technologies and the gas economy to SA. Most interestingly, though, it could result in a fundamental rethinking in the way new capacity is procured, both in SA and potentially abroad. This systems approach to flexible procurement has so far attracted the interest of the biggest players in the sector, but its real success will only be determined in the coming months as preferred bidders are announced and race to reach financial closure.

Glossop is business development manager at Wärtsilä Energy SA.