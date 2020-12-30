From recession to she-cession: how governments can help female workers stay afloat

It was one of the most widely telegraphed risks at the onset of the pandemic: women, who seemed to suffer less from the Covid-19 disease, would probably pay a steeper economic price than men. The clues were hiding in plain sight. Women make up a larger share of workers in industries that ground to a halt, and they typically shoulder more of the unpaid labor at home. It would be a greater challenge for them to both keep their jobs and carry on working.

Although this “she-cession” has been very real, there is reason to be hopeful. Some countries were more successful than others in keeping women employed, shedding light on the effectiveness of policies such as making child care affordable and targeting support to hard-hit sectors. If policymakers want to hasten a Covid-19 recovery, they will need to expand some of these efforts.

According to the UN, which has been monitoring government responses to the crisis in its Covid-19 Global Gender Response Tracker, few policies specifically target women. Out of the 1,300 or so social-protection and labour-market measures adopted by about 200 countries, fewer than one in five are “gender sensitive,” in they consider women’s economic security and responsibility for unpaid care. The consequences have been clear.

Look at the EU. Notwithstanding the hundreds of billions of dollars in stimulus — equivalent to more than 10% of annual GDP in the bigger economies — employment dropped significantly in the retail, tourism and hospitality sectors, where women make up more than 60% of the workforce. Female unemployment in the bloc now stands at 8.1%, whereas for men it is 7.2%.

Even when women are able to keep their jobs, many are forced to cut back on their hours because of an increase in caregiving and schooling responsibilities. Analysis by the International Labour Organisation, which has studied monthly wages across 28 European countries, shows that even with earnings subsidies, women on average suffer a 6.9% decline in wages as a result of working fewer hours, compared with a 4.7% decline in men’s wages between the first and second quarters.