How men can show up for women at work

New York — Are you a “good” guy? Or do you just think you are?

That is the question authors David Smith and W Brad Johnson have for every man in the workplace. Are you someone who actively supports, sponsors and champions your female colleagues?

In their new book Good Guys: How Men Can Be Better Allies for Women in the Workplace, Smith, who is an associate sociology professor at the US Naval War College, and Johnson, a psychology professor at the US Naval Academy, lay out the rationale for being a warrior for gender diversity.

Here’s what the authors had to say about how men can do better — for their colleagues, their companies and themselves.

This is your second book on the subject; why is the topic so important to you?

Smith: We were interested in the question, “Why aren’t men more engaged in leveling the playing field when it comes to gender equity in the workplace?” Our first book, Athena Rising: How and Why Men Should Mentor Women, was about how men in senior leadership could be better mentors to women. Now this book is an even broader conversation about “allyship” — how men at every level of an organisation can be better allies.

This still is not happening. Why?

Smith: There’s a gap between what men say they believe, and what they are actually doing. It’s the same as the conversation around race: it’s not enough to say you’re not a racist, you have to actually do something to create change and take action.

Often there is a reluctance to engage, because men are anxious about what they should be doing, and are afraid to make mistakes. Or they back away because they think it’s only a women’s issue. We tell them that it’s actually a leadership issue, because it affects the whole organisation.

What does being an ally in the workplace look like?

Johnson: It starts with interpersonal relationships. How do I show up for my colleagues? That can mean everything from initiating friendships, to building trust, to mentoring.