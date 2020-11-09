Business incubators can cut high failure rate of small businesses

For years we’ve been told entrepreneurship and small businesses are key to economic and job growth. But all too often small businesses aren’t put in a position to succeed. That’s especially true in SA. According to the National Development Plan (NDP), small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) will contribute 60%-80% to future GDP growth and generate 90% of 11-million new jobs in our country by 2030.

But there’s little chance of that happening while more than 70% of new businesses fail within less than two years of being in operation. While some level of failure is to be expected (entrepreneurship requires a higher tolerance for risk), that number is far too high. We need to ask why so many small businesses fail so quickly, and what can be done to lower failure rates.

Exploring these factors can also contribute to explaining what’s needed to ensure more asset management firms succeed, especially as the sector embraces transformation.

Business incubators can play an important role in reducing the failure rate of small businesses. Incubators enable entrepreneurs and innovators to find the necessary support and resources to build and maintain a successful start-up.

An incubator can offer entrepreneurs:

A creative space to work out and discuss every aspect of their business.

More resources and experience than they would otherwise have when starting out.

The opportunity to develop a network of other entrepreneurs and start-ups to sustain their business in the future.

Last-mentioned is particularly important. The right network can open up new markets to a business venture, something that can be even more important than funding and other factors typically associated with business failure.

While there are 58 business incubators in SA, most early-stage small businesses launch with little or no support. All entrepreneurial journeys include some kind of learning on the fly, but for far too many SA businesses that’s true of the entire experience.

If SA is to reduce its small business failure rate it needs more incubation programmes. It specifically needs specialist incubators that cater to individual sectors, while still encouraging wider collaboration.

Regarding entrepreneurship it’s hard to beat experience. And for small business owners who lack the necessary experience themselves, the next best thing is to receive support and mentorship from someone who does.

While SA figures are hard to find, it was found in a survey by the UPS Store that 70% of small businesses that received mentoring survived more than five years — double the survival rate of non-mentored businesses. It was found in the survey that 88% of business owners with a mentor said that having one was invaluable.

Generational wealth

While most incubators and accelerators provide some form of mentorship, small businesses should also seek out mentors. While it can be helpful if the mentors have experience in the same sector, their overall business knowledge is much more important. Successful business owners should also offer their mentorship services to new entrepreneurs.

There are a number of programmes that entrepreneurs and mentors can join if they want to interact with each other, but they can also find each other at entrepreneurial events and conferences.

With SA having much lower levels of generational wealth than other, more mature markets, lack of funding is a major obstacle for the country’s small businesses. Without the proverbial “friends, family and fools” to provide initial investment, many small business owners rely on loans or credit card debt to fund their ventures.

The country’s venture capital space is growing and is much more sophisticated than it was a decade ago. However structural problems remain. Seed funding is still scarce and there is a gap between early-stage funding and Series B opportunities, meaning promising start-ups get stuck once they reach a certain level of success.

One reason for this gap is the lack of institutional funding. Asset managers, pension funds and even insurance companies should be encouraged to invest in small businesses as a matter of course. Doing so will help build more successful small businesses who can later invest in others, building a virtuous cycle of success.

Reversing losses

SA has some of the world’s strictest regulations regarding small business. This is particularly true regarding registering a company, regular compliance for the company, as well as laying off staff. While laws are in place to offer necessary protection against the exploitation of workers by large corporations, they can be an obstacle to small and emerging businesses.

It’s only getting worse too. In 2019 SA slipped to 84th in the World Bank’s influential Ease of Doing Business report. A mere decade ago it was 32nd. If the country is to have any hope of reversing those losses, the government should create legislation and regulations that are not only friendly towards small businesses, but that actively encourage their growth.

Many of these problems are also faced by the asset management sector, particularly regarding transformation. Asset management professionals should adopt an approach that champions demographic and gender diversity, skills transfer and mentoring, and cultivates and supports independent management-owned teams. It also needs to focus on internships, mentoring and community-based projects.

Anyone taking this approach will cultivate, create and self-generate capacity that does not yet exist in the market. They will also empower people to take on opportunities they would otherwise miss. Doing so doesn’t just mean transformation and empowerment either. It also means attractive returns for institutional investors.

Whether it’s small businesses or asset management firms, it’s clear SA needs to address the factors that are hindering growth and change. By providing an enabling environment with the requisite levels of mentorship and incubation, SA can achieve the vision of the NDP and grow jobs and wealth.

• Bholosha is investment & operations analyst at Thuso Partners.