National / Education Nothing stopping Wits from becoming the next Stanford, says new vice-chancellor

In April 1981, 12-year-old Zeblon Vilakazi, decades away from becoming a renowned professor, was playing football outside a general store in the Gauteng township of Katlehong when a black-and-white TV set piqued his interest.

A man at the store was switching between a channel carrying sports and the launch of the space shuttle Columbia.