Nothing stopping Wits from becoming the next Stanford, says new vice-chancellor
07 July 2020 - 19:49
In April 1981, 12-year-old Zeblon Vilakazi, decades away from becoming a renowned professor, was playing football outside a general store in the Gauteng township of Katlehong when a black-and-white TV set piqued his interest.
A man at the store was switching between a channel carrying sports and the launch of the space shuttle Columbia.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now