How to... succeed as an older entrepreneur
Surround yourself with experienced mentors who have survived both success and failure
20 September 2020 - 00:08
Maturity, great life experience and better people skills help to make middle-aged entrepreneurs more successful than their younger counterparts, says Eugene Beetge, co-founder of Grey Incubator.
“In most cases, even if they were previously employed and are not career entrepreneurs, they have contact networks, resources and a stronger drive to succeed due to their life responsibilities,” Beetge says.
