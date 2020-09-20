Careers How to... succeed as an older entrepreneur Surround yourself with experienced mentors who have survived both success and failure BL PREMIUM

Maturity, great life experience and better people skills help to make middle-aged entrepreneurs more successful than their younger counterparts, says Eugene Beetge, co-founder of Grey Incubator.

“In most cases, even if they were previously employed and are not career entrepreneurs, they have contact networks, resources and a stronger drive to succeed due to their life responsibilities,” Beetge says.