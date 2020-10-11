Companies / Property Old Mutual Property turns to small businesses to take up mall space Joint venture to launch first EGG store in Cape Town, which will be the most technologically advanced store in SA BL PREMIUM

After years of trying to relet vacant space at malls including Cavendish Square, The Zone @Rosebank and Gateway Theatre of Shopping, Old Mutual Property is turning to two entrepreneurs to fill its holes.

November will see the launch of EGG, a 50-50 joint venture between Old Mutual Property and Paul Simon, founder of Young Designers Emporium and Arie Fabian, founder of Fabiani.