Old Mutual Property turns to small businesses to take up mall space
Joint venture to launch first EGG store in Cape Town, which will be the most technologically advanced store in SA
11 October 2020 - 21:41
After years of trying to relet vacant space at malls including Cavendish Square, The Zone @Rosebank and Gateway Theatre of Shopping, Old Mutual Property is turning to two entrepreneurs to fill its holes.
November will see the launch of EGG, a 50-50 joint venture between Old Mutual Property and Paul Simon, founder of Young Designers Emporium and Arie Fabian, founder of Fabiani.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now