Lifting fintech funding will improve diversity in founder community

Fintech solutions can empower Theuns in Melville to easily access a low priced loan from his feature phone or smartphone, and Gugu in Bishopscourt can use the extra funds not used from the payout of life insurance to invest in long-term savings via an app, both while accessing financial education at the same time.

Know Your Client (KYC) and fraud risk management solutions are most valuable now because the total global cost of fraud is $3-trillion — dealing with the scary Experian data breach is a case in point. And, digital identity is a process digitisation enabler as enterprises need to authenticate the customer continuously to avoid fake claims. Fintech solutions to solve pain points like these are crucial.

Fortunately, there is an existing ecosystem in place, while nascent, to develop and support fintech innovations. Briter Bridges and the GSMA Ecosystem Accelerator Programme identifies 816 active tech hubs on the African continent, with SA hosting 80 hubs, second to Nigeria at 85 and some way off from Egypt at 56. Some 75% of these hubs offer technical support and expertise beyond merely offering a co-working space.

What we desperately need is much more funding for fintech to seed fund, commercialise and scale the innovations and power SA’s contribution to the development of global solutions. According to the SA Venture Capital Association’s 2019 report, in 2018 only eight fintech deals were reported and 6.4% of the SA venture capital (VC) active portfolio value was fintech specific – compare this to the size of the listed financial services sector, which makes up about 16.5% of the value of the all listed, investible and sufficiently traded shares on the JSE main board.

The deal activity mentioned is dwarfed in comparison to international statistics reported by CB Insights where global fintech funding increased to $9.3bn in quarter two of 2020 and monthly deal activity in June alone saw 141 deals. Furthermore, Statistica reports that 53% of the global VC investment was in fintech companies in 2019.

Within the general limitation of funds for fintech, there is a dearth of capital at the seed and early investment stage. From the Savca 2017 report only 12 of the 107 members (representing 18 of a total of 177 investment funds) prefer investing in fintech start-ups at the start-up, seed and early stages.

This lack of early stage funding for fintech results in a fintech founder community being neither diverse nor inclusive. The SA FinTech in Motion Report for 2019 by RMB indicated that most fintech startups were bootstrapped and this lack of funding, especially at the early idea and pre-revenue stage, also means it is no surprise that the founder demographic is not inclusive, with the average founder being a white male aged 31-35 who studied at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

The wealth dynamics in SA where, as per the Wider Working Paper 2019/2024 by Morné Oosthuizen, the peak of the average lifetime earnings of a white South African is 4.3 times that for a black South African, also mean there is too little friends-and-family capital to foster a higher number start-ups and a higher number of start-ups with diverse founding teams, in general and in fintech in particular.

Racial equality is a precondition for economic growth and more economic equality in SA could also foster a greater number of people being able to bootstrap their early stage ventures.

There are interventions that are low hanging fruit to unlock investment capital into VC to create more innovative and inclusive fintech applications:

Have tax incentives for companies to invest in fintech start-ups directly. Firstly, we advocate for section 12J of the Income Tax Act to be amended to accommodate investment in fintech companies. Secondly, we advocate for a separate tax incentive allowance when companies invest in tech start-ups directly. Allow for an explicit allocation for venture capital under Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act. Currently, VC is included in the limit of 10% for hedge funds and private equity; by not making VC explicit, funds tend to focus on private equity which looks at established businesses generally. Corporates to set up or leverage existing pooled VC vehicles. SA corporates have not yet embarked en masse on establishing in-house corporate VC structures as is the international trend. Though as a start and to reduce single entity risk exposure, industry-wide pooled corporate VC vehicles can be set up; financial and strategic investors such as these can open up their networks and help the fintech scale. Another option is investing in a fund of funds structure like SA SME Fund that also pools corporate capital and help reduce the volatility in outcomes. Local development finance institutions, such as the Industrial Development Corporation, Development Bank of Southern Africa, National Empowerment Fund and others, should act as anchor investors and promoter for new fintech investment vehicles. SA to establish a sovereign innovation fund, as per the recommendations from the presidential commission on the fourth industrial revolution.

There are a range of fintech start-ups in SA. Boosting the funding in fintech generally, and at the early stage in particular, will improve diversity in the founder community, allow the existing fintechs to grow and scale, and finance new and existing fintechs to solve a range of the pain points that South Africans feel when dealing with the financial services sector.

• Boggenpoel chairs fintech company Sybrin and is a member of the Brics digital economy working group. Morule is independent nonexecutive director at Tyme Bank and a fellow of the Actuarial Society of SA.