An African Silicon Valley can happen, but a shift in vision is vital

On July 5 2019, at the inaugural fourth industrial revolution (4IR) summit in Midrand, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced plans to “unlock economic potential and create a Silicon Valley” in SA. A good thought and strong words, although not actually backed up by parliament or legislation.

However, with a few small shifts this vision may well turn into a powerful economic reality should a simple strategy be implemented by the government of the day. Covid-19 may provide the perfect opportunity for the grand vision to come to pass.

Following on the cheap tricks of quantitative easing introduced in 2008 during the previous economic crises, governments and central banks have been printing and providing guarantees, in the name of Covid-19, like never before. Fund managers in the know are concerned, even jittery, but have few options as zero yield on government securities means investment options are now mainly reduced to equity.

Accordingly, world stock markets have not reflected the carnage expected by what is now euphemistically known as the “90% economy post-Covid-19" (I dare you to find the average net profit after tax expressed as a percentage for listed firms on any exchange where this number exceeds 10%). In fact, major bourses around the world have made up about 50% of the Covid-19 slump induced during March 2020.

This is mainly the result of central banks propping up companies by buying corporate debt, thereby comforting asset managers who still have ridiculous 2009 mantras of “too-big-to-fail” top of mind.

It is not for me to speculate where this will end, although history would probably repeat itself with all its violent charms intact. However, Africa and indeed SA could stand to gain quite handsomely from all this madness.

As we know, Africa (SA excluded) has mainly responded very slowly to the Covid-19 pandemic and, accordingly, its economic fundamentals (as creaky they might be), remained intact. There are, however, fundamentals worth celebrating and considering during this time.

Over the past five years East Africa as a region has been growing at the same pace as China. Granted, this is off an extremely low base (the largest of the block, the Kenyan economy, is smaller than Cape Town’s), although the yield must be appealing.

The current reality about the market mechanisms throughout Africa is that they are inefficient (expensive and illiquid) as well as untrustworthy due to government interventions. Considering that the average cost of acquiring African securities is as high as 3.4%, one can understand why international investors are not flocking to these “frontier” markets in droves. And yet the opportunity remains as the yields on offer are fundamental in nature.

What is therefore required is a way in which securities can be easily distributed to international investors, where there is sufficient interest due to liquidity, and where markets can operate without the influence of the political elite.

SA understands the workings of such markets better than any other African country. Our private sector is also excellent at establishing competitive enterprises at low cost. When combined with modern technology such as cryptographic trust mechanisms, cloud distribution and artificial intelligence, it is easy to see why SA Inc should be established as a hotbed for innovation in line with the president’s stated wishes.

During the 1990s at the height of consumerism, access to global product distribution networks created trading opportunities that grew businesses into global powerhouses. The modern equivalent to such product distribution networks is connected capital as an input to the innovation process in high-tech businesses. Connected capital, under custodianship of some international venture capital and private equity firms, not only capitalises businesses but connects them to centres of innovation within their vast spheres of influence.

Their investment mandate requires that they identify high-growth fintech opportunities, scaled through modern technology in the context of favourable markets. These favourable markets must be open, safe and fundamentally free. The reason SA fintech start-ups are starving for connected capital is a direct function of the local market: we are not open, safe or free.

This is perhaps where the president can step in with more than a gripping slogan like “We are open for business” — so is Zimbabwe, apparently. What is required is a new way of thinking about the regulatory realities governing our business processes for SA Inc to lay claims to being:

Open: Custodians of connected capital invest in high-tech innovation companies through probability methods, not discounted cash flow forecasts. This implies that they would expect a small percentage of investments to come off big-time. Should this happen, the returns cannot be held in an exchange control environment that immobilises it.

Safe: Connected capital is all about generating intellectual property and systemising it into methods and platforms. When the property class is under attack due to political cry outs about land (property) expropriation without compensation, connected capital looks elsewhere (and rightly so).

Free (from interference): Connected capital is all about growth, and it believes growth brings prosperity for all. It is also interested and, in many cases, mandated to invest responsibly. However, it will not invest in markets where its shares are diluted through government intervention that leads to free rides for friends.

SA Inc should take the opportunities afforded by our position as an exporter of financial expertise and infrastructure to Africa. In other words, we should be the London of Africa. This will never happen if we remain closed, unsafe and unfree. Connected capital has many other locations starting with the letter “S” filed in its Rolodex, making similar claims as us: Singapore, Switzerland and even Saudi Arabia.

Ramaphosa’s gut feel regarding the importance of an African Silicon Valley is spot on, and we have many of the scarce ingredients (including talent, experience and context) ready and in place to make it happen. However, failure to attract connected capital because of disordered legislation, coupled with outdated political ideologies, will result in more of our gifted entrepreneurs still taking opportunities, albeit from a different launch pad.

• Brink is CEO of financial software & services group Andile Solutions.