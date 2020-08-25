Opinion / Columnists SIFISO SKENJANA: Flexible telecom firms to grab a bigger slice of fintech pie These companies can penetrate the unbanked segment of the market with more agility than traditional banks BL PREMIUM

On August 25, Nedbank announced the resignation of its long-standing group CFO Raisibe Morathi, while on the same day Vodacom revealed she is their incoming group CFO, saying in a statement: “Given Vodacom Group’s leadership position as a mobile money provider in Africa and our accelerated growth ambitions beyond traditional telecom services, Raisibe’s extensive financial services experience makes her an excellent addition to the Vodacom group board and executive committee.”

What stands out is the role Morathi will be playing in embedding the operating model for financial services in the telecom model. We have seen Telkom recently launch a funeral insurance offering, as part of a more comprehensive financial services shopping list of lending, life insurance, transact and payments.