‘Flat-fee’ investment products may flatten your returns

Fintech innovation has been an undisputed driving force behind lowering fees and improving customer experience in the financial industry for quite some time, but consumers need to be on high alert for “disrupter” investment products that may, on scrutiny, be high-fee traps in the guise of low-fee fintech.

Sygnia was a front-runner in the SA market when we introduced the original robo-adviser in May 2016 — an algorithm-driven financial planning service that requires little to no human supervision. We recently launched a simplified version that uses the same parameters to create a personalised plan for each user, while simultaneously reducing completion time and improving ease of use. We’re not the only ones; several other asset managers now also offer digital investment platforms.

But not all robo-advisers are created equal, and I urge anyone considering these investment platforms, or similar, to first consider a few factors so that they do not fall victim to strategically worded advertisements about so-called “disrupter” products.

Many robo-advisers themselves don’t carry additional fees — the fees incurred are those of the underlying funds the robo-adviser invests in. Others may charge an additional platform fee. But regardless of each individual company’s offering, fees charged on a retirement annuity (RA) should be as low as possible, as high fees cannibalise retirement savings in the long term.

According to the Treasury, paying 2.5% in fees as opposed to 0.5% will erode 60% of your retirement savings over 40 years. We advocate that no RA fee should exceed 1%. This should be the total cost, including the management fee and all other charges, such as use of the platform, administration fees and transaction costs.

Younger market

Granted, some fees — such as transaction costs related to the product — cannot be marketed upfront as they are not always known in advance, but they should not be forgotten. So if you’re being sold on a promise like “our fees are always less than 1% excluding VAT” but trading and additional costs aren’t added in, then you’re likely to land up paying much more than 1% when all fees are added.

Low fees are especially important for digital self-investment products because these tend to appeal to a younger target market. Some financial services companies charge a percentage-based fee, while others may make use of a sliding scale, whereby you often pay exorbitant fees for smaller investment amounts but get very beneficial rates for large sums. This latter fee structure is extremely disadvantageous for new investors or individuals just starting to think about their financial future.

Herein lies the rub for 2020’s new entrant to the market, which is the first in SA to offer a rand-based flat fee of R4,500 per annum for investments of more than R300,000. On face value this is a great offer, especially if you have large amounts to invest, in which case fees can drop to as low as 0.2%. But for investments under R300,000 a percentage-based fee structure kicks in and this translates to a steep 1.5% in fees.

Our data shows that 80% of the independent RA investments — whether through our robo-adviser or direct — are less than R300,000. Granted, this data is only based on Sygnia investors, but if our data is even slightly representative of other SA investment houses it follows that the majority of investors investing via this flat-flee digital platform are likely to land up paying 1.5% in fees.