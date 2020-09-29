Opinion

CARTOON: The incredible journey of Mosebenzi Zwane

29 September 2020 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
NEWS ANALYSIS: Mosebenzi Zwane puts his unfitness for public office on display at Zondo commission

ANC MP’s testimony paints a picture of a politician who did not acquaint himself with basic legislation guiding his work when he was MEC
Raymond Zondo tired of endless corruption as inquiry drags on

The judge is particularly concerned that intended beneficiaries were denied services while business people and politicians thrived during state ...
Greed and the Gupta ‘bag men’

Taken together, the testimony of security officers at the Zondo inquiry and the SIU-Eskom summons against alleged players in the state-capture saga ...
Guptas speak out on Eskom and SIU’s bid to recoup R3.8bn from the family

Gupta family lawyer Rudi Krause says the summons is ‘one of the worst drafted legal documents I have ever seen’
