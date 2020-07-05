Tesla’s giddy fans should calm down

The shareholder reaction makes even less sense considering that Tesla investors aren’t really meant to be buying the stock because of the company’s current sales, which are less than 4% of Volkswagen’s.

Rather, the investment case is a long-term one: that it will come to occupy a dominant position in clean transport and energy in the years ahead. That explains why the shares trade at 320 times its analyst-estimated earnings this year.

Viewed through this lens, Tesla’s ability to shift a few thousand extra cars in recent weeks shouldn’t matter so much for the valuation.

Investors’ tendency to overreact to Tesla news made more sense when its survival was open to doubt. A year ago it was laying off workers, US sales were slowing and its retail strategy was confused. Senior staff kept heading for the exit. The company was burning through cash and ran low on financial fuel. It had just $2.2bn cash in March 2019, compared with more than $8bn now.

But subsequent evidence that Tesla can sell cars for more than it costs to produce them has transformed the mood — and with it Tesla’s stock price.

Instead of “killing” off Tesla, the tepid electric offerings of established carmakers such as Audi and Mercedes have only underscored the quality of their rival’s battery and power train technology (the same can’t be said of Tesla’s build quality). Volkswagen’s software problems with its forthcoming ID. 3 electric vehicle suggest catching Tesla won’t be straightforward, even with the Germans’ vast resources.

Convertible bonds

Tesla’s stratospheric valuation appears to have become self-reinforcing. Should it require more money to fund its about $9bn of capital expenditure over the next three years, it can raise it from shareholders without worrying about diluting them too much.

Similarly, holders of more than $4bn of convertible bonds that Tesla issued to fund its expansion should be happy to convert them into stock, rather than demand cash repayment, taking some of the pressure off the company and its balance sheet.

Still, Tesla’s valuation remains impossible to justify by any standard metrics. Analysts’ average price target is more than 40% below the current level. Even Musk has suggested that the share price, which has almost trebled since the start of 2020, is too high — though, as with his taunting of the US Securities and Exchange Commission and his comments about “fascist” lockdowns, it’s usually better to tune out what Musk says and focus on his actions instead.

The sceptics might have more faith in Tesla’s new position as the leader of the carmaker pack when Musk stops his provocations and his shareholders stop getting giddy over modest good news.

