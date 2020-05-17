Elon Musk, the soothsayer, space colonist and chimp

There’s Musk the financier, mysteriously claiming he had “funding secured” to take his company, Tesla, private.

The litigant, battling the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over fraud charges: “I do not respect the SEC. I do not respect them.” The stock picker, wiping almost $15bn off Tesla’s valuation by observing publicly that its shares were too pricey.

There’s Musk the daredevil, placing a balloon between his legs at his birthday party and allowing a knife thrower to try popping it: “I’d seen him before but did worry that maybe he could have an off day. Still, I thought, he would maybe hit one gonad but not both.”

There’s Musk the epidemiologist, tweeting on March 6: “The coronavirus panic is dumb.” The doctor, hyping hydroxychloroquine and incorrectly opining that the coronavirus is a “specific form of the common cold”. The political theorist, decrying the coronavirus lockdowns: “This is fascist. This is not democratic. This is not freedom.”

And we’ve had Musk doubling down about Covid-19 lockdowns more recently: “You should be allowed to do what you want as long as it does not endanger others ... I think there’s the question of where do civil liberties fit in this picture? And what can the government make you do, what can they make you not do, and what’s OK?”

So it’s important to remember that this is what Musk truly does: he makes cars.

Musk enjoyed a lucrative string of entrepreneurial successes — Zip2, X.com, and PayPal Holdings — before he joined Tesla. He also wants to build cool tunnels, has started a pair of AI companies, makes solar panels, and has a rocket company, SpaceX. But Tesla — an admirable, sexy and important gamble on electric automobiles — is his calling card.

Every American era has a businessperson who helps define it: John D Rockefeller, the shrewd titan who founded Standard Oil and overreached during the Gilded Age; Alfred P Sloan, chair of General Motors, who embodied dexterous, mid-20th century corporate management and anti-union thuggery; Steve Jobs, Apple co-founder and icon for the promise, innovation and uncertain social change wrought by late-20th and early-21st century technology.

Musk’s business achievements haven’t landed him in that pantheon, but he is an avatar for a certain kind of Silicon Valley yahooism specific to many technocrats sprung from its corporate ranks. Their observations about the social order and common weal get more attention and take on more gravitas than they deserve, boosted and hurried along by the idea that great wealth confers great wisdom — when, of course, wisdom must be authentically earned and demonstrated.

There certainly are abundantly wise members of the business community, and Bill Gates and Warren Buffett arguably qualify. Others, not so much. Musk may simply be charting a Dunning-Kruger course through all of his soothsaying, but when he complains about the shackles of big government, hypocrisy is at work, too.

A strong libertarian streak runs through Silicon Valley’s politics, though it historically owes much of its existence and riches to the financial and logistical support of the federal government. It’s a bright example of a public-private partnership that has succeeded spectacularly. Musk is a product of that world.