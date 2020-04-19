Mantashe twiddles thumbs while lockdown puts energy crisis on hold

On the flip side of the coin, with many businesses going under and a potential 1-million jobs lost (over and above the already unacceptably high unemployment rate), how many extra businesses and people simply won’t be in a position to pay for the electricity they consume? In short, Eskom may not come under immediate supply constraints post lockdown, but it is also going to have a hell of a job in the debt collection department.

So what exactly is going on behind the scenes? In January the department released a request for information (in and of itself a seemingly inexplicable extra step on the road to new power procurement) for emergency power to be connected to the grid as soon as possible. This is to alleviate the tremendous undersupply from which it was then suffering and which, for years now, it has failed to tackle in any meaningful way. No further word has been heard on the next step in that “emergency” procurement.

In addition, the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2019, which maps out the country’s energy needs as well as the plans to meet those needs going forward, expected a healthy dose of new renewables being procured (the first new batch of 1,600MW required under round five of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme [REIPPPP] is supposed to come online by 2022). If you want a reminder of the pace at which this department works, the request for proposals for the last round of renewable procurement, round four, was published on May 26 2014. But — you guessed it — still the market waits for a request for proposals for either emergency power or round five. It is perfectly clear that Mantashe is either completely unwilling, or incapable, of responding to an emergency in the manner of his counterpart in the health portfolio, Zweli Mkhize.

In one sense, Covid-19 really was a blessing to Eskom. The lockdown allowed the ailing utility to ramp down or shut off a number of its faulty, expensive, dirty, underperforming coal-fired power plants. This saved it on the coal purchasing side, and also allowed it to do some much-needed maintenance (though with the long lead times required for major spares, to expect miraculous fixes to these plants in this short period would be unrealistic). It also shut down one of the generators at the Koeberg nuclear plant.

At the same time, however, it set its sights on the wind industry, choosing to curtail its production under a spurious argument of force majeure. Much has already been written on this point, but Eskom got that one hopelessly wrong and should instead have controlled grid stability by curtailing more of its own plants. It will almost certainly now have to pay the wind farms for power they would have produced, but did not at Eskom’s behest.

What one would therefore have expected in this unexpected respite from the Eskom supply disaster, is that Mantashe would have got on a Zoom call with his advisers and agreed to publish at least one, if not both, of the requests for proposals. Developers, contractors, equipment suppliers, banks; they’re all working at full steam, and with many projects all but fully developed and ready to go, responding to a request for proposals while everyone is at home but fully functional, would have seemed a terribly good idea and an easy win to boot.