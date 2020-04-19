National Emergency power plans ‘risk leaving out private procurement’ SOLA Group opposes granting of ministerial determination in submission to Nersa, saying it will hit economy BL PREMIUM

As the government moves to find emergency power to plug the country’s electricity supply gap, there is concern that the process could block SA business from generating its own power.

The ministry of mineral resources & energy is seeking the National Energy Regulator of SA’s (Nersa) concurrence with a proposed ministerial determination for the procurement of 2,000MW — equivalent to about 7% of SA’s power needs — from a range of energy sources for 2019 to 2022.