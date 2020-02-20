Mantashe says new energy bid window waiting on Nersa
The minister is also looking at enabling new power generation outside of Eskom and re-introducing the Independent System and Market Operator Bill
20 February 2020 - 12:17
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe says he will open a new bid window for projects by independent power producers (IPPs) of renewable energy as soon as the country’s energy’s regulator completes the final step in the regulatory process.
To procure energy, Mantashe must first make a determination under section 34 of the Electricity Regulation Act. Before this can be promulgated, the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) must concur with the determination.
