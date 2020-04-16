Now is not the time to back-pedal over renewable energy investments

It’s funny to think that less than six weeks ago, the National Treasury’s "number one" task was to resolve SA’s electricity supply crisis.

That was a different, pre-Covid-19 lifetime, and the pandemic has radically changed government spending priorities, if not forever, then for a long time to come.

Before Covid (BC), SA had made some promising moves towards reforming the energy sector. Eskom would be unbundled, another round of renewable power would be procured, red tape preventing self-generation of power would be cut and municipalities in good standing would be allowed to buy power directly from independent producers.

But the economic devastation wrought by the lockdown has prompted the Reserve Bank to forecast negative economic growth of at least 6.1% this year.

In a negative growth environment, with suppressed energy demand, even less money to go around than before and the rand on its knees, could SA’s energy plans be shelved?

Globally, renewable projects are already dropping off.

Riccardo Puliti, the World Bank’s global director for energy & extractive industries and regional director for infrastructure in Africa, says the economic slowdown, low oil prices, and the increasing shortage of required components will probably have an impact on the broader clean-energy transition — including the deployment of renewables.

In the US, the Solar Energy Industries Association is reporting supply-chain disruptions, delays to projects, and sales challenges, while Bloomberg New Energy Finance has cut its 2020 global solar demand outlook.

"This may be the first year that solar capacity additions decline since the 1980s," says Puliti.

Norwegian research company Rystad Energy forecasts that growth in newly commissioned solar and wind projects will now be wiped out for 2020 and cut by a further 10% next year as the US strengthens and currencies fall across the globe.

"We expect these movements in the foreign exchange market to cause companies to pause contracting key components, which are typically procured in US dollars," Rystad said in a statement. "Renewable projects in Australia, Brazil, Mexico and SA will be especially impacted, as projects in the procurement phase could face capital cost increases of up to 36% due to the rapid depreciation of local currencies in these countries."

In SA, the rand breached 19 to the dollar for the first time at the beginning of March and remains above 18 to the dollar currently.

Jennifer Layke, global director of the energy programme at World Resources Institute (WRI), a global research nonprofit organisation, says in some markets green-power project deployment has dropped as much as 30% this year.

But Tobias Bischof-Niemz, director of renewable energy company Enertrag SA and co-author of SA’s Energy Transition, sees the economic downturn as temporary.