A major factor that undermines SA’s social and economic progress is the deficit in the capabilities of the state. This gap was identified long ago by the National Planning Commission, first in its diagnostic report in 2011, and again when it issued its final National Development Plan in 2012. The plan is the country’s blueprint for fixing its problems.

I define a capable state as a system of government that functions with relative autonomy from narrow ideological interests. Its parts work in a co-ordinated fashion to achieve clearly defined goals. It conducts its work efficiently and is effective in delivering services and critical economic infrastructure.

The core function of a state is to mobilise resources to meet its developmental challenges and manage long-term social and economic change. A capable state, with autonomy from political factions, is best placed to respond to changes and harness opportunities for development. Such states value innovation, human capital and merit. They emphasise economic performance, education, health care and infrastructure.

At present, the SA state works in a fragmented manner and with no shared vision.

The reason it can’t deliver on its social and economic obligations lies in poor political choices and defective political management. Part of the problem is the relationship between the political machinery of the governing ANC and the bureaucratic machinery of the state.

Adding to the challenge is that the ANC governs through a tripartite alliance with the SACP and Cosatu. These seek to influence government policy and decisions.

It is impossible to build state capabilities in a sustained manner without overcoming these many tensions. This requires a solid nerve centre — essentially the presidency. President Cyril Ramaphosa has vast political capital that he is underusing.

He needs to mobilise resources across the state towards achieving a defined set of strategic objectives and priorities. And he needs to stare down factional and ideological interests that circle the state and its agencies. He should then use his executive authority to translate his strategic objectives into measurable outcomes that make a noticeable difference in the economy and society.

The process currently under way to sign performance agreements with government ministers is a step in the right direction. But, without any system for cracking the whip, this may fall apart as it did under Ramaphosa’s predecessor Jacob Zuma.