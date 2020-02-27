EDITORIAL: Budget delivers more than it promised

From below 25% when Trevor Manuel presented his last budget just over a decade ago, debt as a percentage of GDP has rocketed to over 60% as the government ramped up spending.

Settlements dating back to the mid-2000s set spending on an unsustainable path that pushed public sector wages up by about 40% in real terms over the past 12 years. That trend continued even as SA failed to keep up with peer economies that started to recover as global central banks flooded the world economy with extra liquidity. In the eight years through to 2018, the economy showed average growth of just 1.8%, far from the levels that SA needs to deal with chronic unemployment and poverty.

With debt servicing costs set to exceed what the country spends on health within the next three years and the country facing more downgrades that would push up its borrowing costs further, the pressure to do something was proving irresistible.

Economists who ventured their views ahead of the speech were looking at taxation, driven by a consensus view that the really politically difficult decisions would once again be delayed.

A VAT increase, which has only happened once in the democratic era, would not have been an easy sell by any stretch of the imagination but it was seen as more palatable politically than provoking unions on public sector wages.