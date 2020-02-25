Opinion THE BIG READ: Apartheid was a crime against humanity, finish and klaar BL PREMIUM

To have been a fly on the wall on November 29 1943, when Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin dined together at the Tehran Conference. The three men are reported to have grappled with the question of what one might do with the German forces once the war was over.

Historians report that Stalin suggested executing 50,000-100,000 officers. Roosevelt, believing this was in jest, allegedly responded that perhaps 49,000 would do. Churchill was reportedly incensed, stating that only war criminals should be punished and that first they should be put on trial.